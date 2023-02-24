New Paperchase open in Telford Town Centre

The Paperchase store in Telford Centre has been announced as one of 106 UK stores which will close in the coming weeks after the company went into administration.

The loss of Paperchase comes as another blow to the UK high street and bosses at Telford's shopping centre have shared their 'disappointment' in the news.

A spokesperson for Telford Centre said: “The loss of any retailer from the UK high street is always disappointing.

"However, against expectations, store retail generally is proving very resilient with Next, M&S and Primark all advising of a strong national trading performance.

"At Telford Centre we have lots of exciting things to look forward to including the refurbished Frasers store which is due to be completed in spring.

"We also have the opening of Boom Battle Bar and Flip Out which are both due to open late spring."

Founded in 1968 by two art students, Judith Cash and Eddie Pond, Paperchase went through numerous owners before it received investment from W H Smiths in 1985.

In August of last year, Paperchase was sold again to a private investment firm led by the retail investor Steve Curtis.

Paperchase went into administration last month and after failing to secure a buyer, all its stores will now close.