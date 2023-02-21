Fashion store selling caps and sports merchandise is heading to Telford Centre

The Telford Centre

Lids, which sells hats, sports merchandise, official football kits, is set to take up residence in the centre this year.

The Telford Centre tweeted that the new store would be 'coming soon!'

Flip Out, Putt Putt Noodle and Boom Battle Bar are also set to be added to the Telford Centre offering this year.

Manager Glynn Morrow recently said such moves can help the complex continue to ‘buck the trend’ by attracting big numbers.

“For a long time, we have worked to market ourselves as a destination,” he said. “It’s not just about retail. Everything we do is in partnership with, for example, the guys at the council and Telford International Centre.

“There’s a whole joined-up approach. Retail is our core business but people are looking for more than that. They want somewhere to go shopping but also have a bite to eat and be entertained. We see ourselves as not just a shopping centre.

“We have the former Debenhams here which has been re-let for Flip Out, who are fitting out in there, Putt Putt Noodle and Boom Battle Bar. They are taking up 90,000 sq ft of space which is really positive.