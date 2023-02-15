Telford estate agents strike gold at British Property Awards

The Lettings Team at Mannleys Estate Agents, Kerrie Manley, Danielle Richards, Helen Bickford, Lettings Manager, Ashleigh Robinson and Lydia Moore. (Back row L-R) Roger Gower, Christian Parkhouse, and Co-Director Aaron Manley.

Mannleys received a gold award for its lettings services at The British Property Awards.

Judges mystery shopped estate agents across Telford in July and September and said that Mannleys “performed outstandingly” throughout the extensive judging period, which focused on 25 criteria and looked at customer service levels.

Mannleys has now been shortlisted for a number of national awards.

Helen Bickford, who was promoted the lettings manager at Mannleys in September, said she was “absolutely delighted” the firm had scooped the top award.

“Our sales team won the same award in 2018, 2021 and 2022, but this is a first time win for lettings,” she said.

“We have grown the team by 50 per cent in the last 12 months, welcoming in three new members of staff.

"We’ve had an amazing start to 2023 and have just acquired a significant portfolio of properties, so we are on target to achieve a 25 per cent increase in the number of lettings we manage this year.

“Lettings is the backbone of the business, and we are really proud that we have been recognised for our efforts with this award,” she added.

Aaron Manley, co-director of Mannleys estate agency in Wellington, said the award was “an acknowledgement of the work of the whole team”.

He added: “The customer service provided to our clients is second-to-none. I’ve worked in the property sector since I left school and I have never seen a lettings team work so hard as the one here at Mannleys.

“I’m pleased for the team and for the whole business. This award comes at a time of immense growth for us, so it’s a wonderful boost for the company.”

Robert McLean from The British Property Awards said: “If an agent has been attributed with one of our awards, it is simply down to the fantastic customer service levels that they have demonstrated across a prolonged period of time.