Morrisons 'looking to bring PRIME drinks into stores'

By Matthew PanterShrewsbury

Morrisons could start selling Prime Hydration drinks in its stores, a spokesman has confirmed.

Prime Drinks. Photo: Sunil Midda
Prime Drinks. Photo: Sunil Midda

The viral drink, launched at the beginning of 2022 by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul, has caused hysteria among teenagers trying to get a hold of the bottles, which retail at £1.99.

It has been seen in convenience stores reselling for as much as £20, and even seen on eBay listings for £50 per bottle.

And it could be introduced in Morrisons stores with a spokesman saying: "We are looking to bring PRIME into stores.

"Dates are still to be confirmed so there's nothing further to update."

Morrisons have a host of stores across Shropshire including in Telford, Wellington, Market Drayton, Oswestry and Shrewsbury.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

