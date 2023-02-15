Morrisons 'looking to bring PRIME drinks into stores'

Prime Drinks. Photo: Sunil Midda

The viral drink, launched at the beginning of 2022 by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul, has caused hysteria among teenagers trying to get a hold of the bottles, which retail at £1.99.

It has been seen in convenience stores reselling for as much as £20, and even seen on eBay listings for £50 per bottle.

And it could be introduced in Morrisons stores with a spokesman saying: "We are looking to bring PRIME into stores.

"Dates are still to be confirmed so there's nothing further to update."