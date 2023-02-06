Opening date revealed for replacement Aldi store in Shrewsbury

The new Aldi store will be opening later this month

The new store in Battlefield Road will replace the existing branch in Arlington Way, and will open on Thursday, February 23 at 8am.

To celebrate the opening, rower Victoria Thornley, who won silver in the women's double sculls at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, will be cutting the ribbon.

Victoria will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

Robert said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Shrewsbury. It’s set to be a special day, and having Olympic hero Victoria Thornley join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Welsh rower Victoria added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

Work on the replacement branch began in May last year after planning permission was given the previous September, despite claims that "not a single person" from the area wanted to see it built.

Construction work of the new Aldi store began last year

It replaces the existing branch built in 1992, and lies 265 metres from the registered battlefield associated with the Battle of Shrewsbury in 1403.

George Brown, Aldi’s regional property director, told Shropshire Council's northern planning committee that the existing store was "at the end of its viable life" and needed to close.

The new store will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, as well as Aldi’s ‘Specially Selected’ range, exclusive beers, wines and spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store.

Aldi’s 'Specialbuys' will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, offering better value on a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.

The store in Arlington Way was built in 1992

The new supermarket is also calling on local charities and food banks in Shrewsbury to register with Neighbourly – a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week.

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com.