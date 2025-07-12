Shropshire Rural Housing turning annual meeting into celebration

Shropshire Rural Housing Association is turning its annual general meeting into a celebration at Chirbury Village Hall, where members will thank the organisation’s outgoing chair and reflect on 40 years of providing affordable homes across the county.

The event will take place on September 24 and chief executive, John Green, said it was an opportunity to celebrate Shropshire Rural Housing Association’s achievements over the past four decades.

He said: “We have been celebrating Rural Housing Week during July, which highlights just how vital affordable housing is for rural communities, as we close in on the completion of our major development in Chirbury.

“It’s been fantastic to see the development of 13 new homes take shape over the past year, and we expect tenants to be moving in by September.

“Therefore we thought Chirbury was the perfect location for the association’s AGM (annual general meeting), when we bring the whole team together to discuss our strategy and future direction.

“Top of the agenda will be our thanks to Sam Hine, who has been chair of the association board for the past four years and will pass the role on to the current vice chair, Celia Bahrami.

“Both Sam and Celia have immense knowledge of the local government landscape and working with rural communities, and have played an integral role in the development of Shropshire Rural as an organisation.

“The AGM will also mark the beginning of our 40th anniversary, along with the completion of the Chirbury development which is one of the most significant projects we have undertaken in the association’s 40 years.”

John Green at Shropshire Rural Housing's development in Chirbury. Photo: Shropshire Rural Housing Association

The project has been led by Shropshire Rural Housing Association in conjunction with landowners Powis Estates, with grant funding provided by Homes England and Shropshire Council.

Representatives from Homes England, Shropshire Council and Powis Estates are being invited to the AGM event, along with the National Housing Federation and the Chartered Institute of Housing.

Shropshire Rural Housing Association manages more than 300 properties across the county with a mission to provide the homes that help Shropshire’s rural communities thrive. For more information, visit shropshirerural.co.uk