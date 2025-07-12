Trio of accolades for Shropshire schools catering firm Shire Services

Shropshire Council-backed Shire Services was shortlisted in three categories at the LACA Awards for Excellence 2025, held on Wednesday, July 9 in Birmingham.

The awards highlight outstanding contributions to education catering across the UK, and this year’s event acknowledged the commitment and impact of the Shire Services team.

Susan Vuli, General Manager, received the Roger Davis Outstanding Achievement Award, a significant honour that reflects her long-standing leadership and dedication to improving standards in school food provision.

Earlier this year, Susan was also named Team Leader of the Year at the British Forces in Business Awards, further demonstrating her influence across the public sector.

“I’m incredibly honoured to receive the Roger Davis Award,” said Susan Vuli.

“This recognition is shared with the entire team at Shire Services, whose commitment to delivering high-quality, nutritious meals and responsive service continues to make a difference in schools and communities.”

Shire Services was also shortlisted for the Marketing Award, recognising the team’s creative and engaging campaigns that promote healthy eating and increase meal uptake.

In addition, Lauren Moore, Area Manager, was shortlisted for the Nan Berger Memorial Award, acknowledging her innovative and collaborative work in the sector.

These latest accolades follow a year of continued recognition for Shire Services, including two national wins at the Public Sector Catering Awards, the Contract Catering Awards, and the APPG Excellence in School Food Awards.