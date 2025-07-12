Long-time supporters of the tournament, Berrys and Morris Property have a deep-rooted association with the event and its promotor, Dave Courteen, with senior leaders from both firms being enthusiastic supporters of sport and active participants themselves. Their continued backing reflects a shared commitment to promoting health, wellbeing and community engagement through high-profile events like the Lexus Wrexham Open.

Taking place from October 19–26 2025 at the Wrexham Tennis and Padel Centre, the tournament will welcome top British and international tennis stars to North Wales for this prestigious ITF World Tennis Tour event. For the duration of the tournament, the venue will be transformed into a world-class arena, with a 600-seat stadium built around the main show court—offering spectators an unforgettable opportunity to witness elite-level tennis up close.

Berrys and Morris Property Confirm Continued Sponsorship of VIP Finals Day Lunch at the Wrexham Lexus Open

“We’re delighted to see the event evolve and expand while remaining true to its values,” said Stuart Thomas, Chief Executive Officer at Berrys. “Our ongoing sponsorship of the VIP Finals Day Lunch highlights our dedication to supporting community-led initiatives that promote wellness and regional growth.”

Robin Morris, Chairman at Morris Property added, “This tournament has always been about more than world-class tennis — it’s about bringing people together, inspiring the next generation, and fostering positive conversations around health, business and opportunity. We are pleased to continue playing a part in its success.”

The relocation to Wrexham – just 30 miles from its previous base in Shrewsbury allows the event to reach a wider audience while maintaining strong regional ties. As it embeds itself into the Wrexham community, the tournament week will feature a dynamic programme of sport, education and business engagement.

Monday – Official launch night.

Tuesday – Business Leaders Briefing with a focus on wellness and healthy lifestyles for employees.

Wednesday –Schools Sports Discovery Day hosted at the University of Wrexham, introducing students to careers in sport, followed by Live Tennis Podcast evening.

Thursday – The highly regarded Business Network Lunch featuring keynote speakers Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson and Joanna Rowsell.

Friday – Junior School Tennis Day.

Sunday – Finals Day and the exclusive VIP Lunch, proudly sponsored by Berrys and Morris Property.

The Lexus Wrexham Open promises to be a landmark event for the region, attracting both international tennis talent and leading voices in sport, health, and business.