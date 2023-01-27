Shropshire Chamber of Commerce launches prestigious awards to celebrate best in business

Ruth Ross and and Richrad Sheehan from Shropshire Chamber of Commerce

The prestigious awards will include new-look categories, and new criteria to reflect the changes and challenges in our local economy.

A capacity audience of more than 100 businesspeople attended Salop Leisure in Shrewsbury for the launch event to hear from organisers, judges, previous winners, and sponsors.

Entries are now open for the showpiece awards, which will be presented at an Oscars-style ceremony at Telford’s International Centre this summer.

The 2023 competition, which is free to enter, is open to all businesses with an operational base in the county of Shropshire or Telford & Wrekin – whether or not they are a Chamber member.

It includes the return of long-running categories including Company of the Year, Best New Business, and Best Small Business.

There are also new-look categories this year for Global Business recognising international trade, Commitment To People, and a return of the Business In The Community award.

“The Shropshire Chamber Business Awards are firmly established among the largest events of their kind in the country, with a history stretching back more than 20 years,” said Ruth Ross, who takes over as the Chamber’s chief executive in April.

“We know that Shropshire businesses are going to be facing significant challenges over the coming year, so it’s more important than ever to celebrate and recognise our success stories.”

Here is the full list of categories for 2023, and the criteria which will be used by the shortlisting panel to judge the entries:

Awards include Company of the Year, the showpiece award for an all-round star performer, flying the flag for Shropshire business excellence.

Other awards include best new business and best small business as well as a commitment to people award.

There are also awards for global business of the year, community champion, excellence in manufacturing and engineering and wellbeing in the workplace.

There is also the trailblazer innovation award for companies who have spotted a gap in the market, and thought outside the box to fill it and an eco award for environmentally aware businesses which promote innovative practices, processes or technology.

There will also be a young business award open to anyone aged 30 or below in January 2023, who demonstrates flair, commitment and an entrepreneurial spirit.

The John Clayton Award, named after a previous Shropshire Chamber president, will also be presented to someone who is judged to have made an outstanding contribution to the local business community.

Launched in 2001, the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards have attracted audiences of more than 900 people for the black-tie celebration.

Aico of Oswestry won the coveted Company of the Year award last summer – retaining its title.

Previous Company of the Year winners include McConnel of Ludlow, Grainger & Worrall from Bridgnorth, Grocontinental of Whitchurch, Salop Leisure and Caterpillar from Shrewsbury, Pave Aways from Knockin, CJ Wildbird Foods of Upton Magna, and Telford-based businesses McPhillips, Dodd Group, Smartwater, Lyreco and Reconomy.

The closing date for applications is Friday April 14. Tickets for the awards night on June 23 are now on sale through the awards website.