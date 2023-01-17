Opening date coming soon for exciting £3 million Telford indoor adventure park

An example of a Flip Out centre in Brent Cross, north London

Bosses hope Flip Out and Putt Putt Noodle, which will create up to 70 jobs, will be open by May and they want to bring 'tens of thousands' of people into the town.

Flip Out is set to open by the middle of May in the 75,000 sq ft former Debenhams unit in Telford town centre alongside new adventure golf experience Putt Putt Noodle.

Richard Beese, co-owner of Flip Out and Putt Putt Noodle, said: "Building work on Flip Out Telford and Putt Putt Noodle is progressing well, and we are hoping that the contractors will be handing over the venues to us by the end of April.

"We can then prepare a massive pre-launch for the official opening towards the middle of May, but we will have more accurate timings as the build continues.

"We are really looking forward to bringing Flip Out to Telford and can't wait for families to experience all of the activities that we have to offer."

Activities will include Laser Quest, bumper cars, interactive football and handball, e-karting, an inflatable arena, Ninja Tag and obstacle course, an interactive climbing wall, new large battle cannon arena, a roller rink and soft play.

"Putt Putt Noodle is on schedule to open alongside Flip Out Telford too," added Mr Beese. "Putt Putt Noodle is a blend of pan Asian-themed adventure golf with 27 holes over three courses and an exquisite sushi and noodle offering, cocktails and craft beers, all within an immersive contemporary environment, perfect for families, friends and dates.

"We will be doing our very best to bring tens of thousands of people into Telford town centre and we are hopeful that the entire economy will benefit from increased footfall, increased spend, more jobs and also happier, healthier kids."

A spokeswoman for the Telford Centre said: "Retail and Leisure operators are again recognising the value of physical stores in the right location and Telford fits the bill perfectly.

"Both the ex-BHS and Debenhams stores will now have been repurposed, while House of Fraser is also completing a full refurbishment reflecting the confidence in Telford as a location for the future.

"Flip Out and Put Put Noodle will be fantastic additions, adding a broader range of leisure operators to compliment brands including Primark, M&S, Zara, River Island, Inflatanation and TGI."