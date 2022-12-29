Elderly woman fears for future after Shropshire law firm that holds her will closes abruptly

Offices of Terry Jones Solicitors in Telford

Carol James, 74, has her will lodged with Terry Jones Solicitors, which has offices in Shrewsbury and Telford, and after a stressful year which has included family bereavements wants to know that everything is safe and well.

"After the year that I have had, losing two brothers, I have done everything I can to get everything in order," said Ms James. "I am 74 and this on top of everything else has really upset the apple cart."

Ms James said a friend pointed out that something had happened to the company where she had her will, and she does not have the internet.

A spokesman for the Solicitors Regulation Authority said there are two ways customers who are worried about what happens can make contact.

An intervention company called Gordons LLP has been called in by the SRA to seize the files and records of the firm. Any immediate needs such as property completion details or court case files will be handled urgently.

Other cases such as wills with no immediately urgent needs will eventually be returned to customers involved, who will be asked to find another company to take safe possession of the documents.

A note on the website of Terry Jones says: "The offices of Terry Jones have been closed by the Solicitors Regulation Authority. For further information please call 0113 227 0385 or email metamorph@gordonsllp.com."

Customers can also call the SRA contact centre on 0370 606 2555.

A spokesperson for the SRA said: "Following an intervention we will contact any clients we can identify in the files seized to explain their options.

"Depending on the volumes of files this may take some time.

"Clients of the closed firm can also contact us by completing a dedicated form on our website, or calling our contact centre."

Terry Jones Solicitors, now owned by crisis-hit Metamorph Group, has been closed with immediate effect and had its bank accounts frozen.

Terry Jones Solicitors, which has offices in Shrewsbury and Telford, has provided legal representation in criminal cases at the county's crown and magistrates courts for many years, as well as dealing with civil matters. The firm was taken over by Metamorph in 2018, but has still been trading under the Terry Jones name.

The consolidator firm, which launched in 2015 and set a target of 60 high street acquisitions in five years, has been rocked by resignations, winding-up orders and offices closures.

A Solicitors Regulation Authority spokesman said: "The SRA will now investigate further the issues raised that have led to this intervention to see if any additional action is necessary. At this stage of the SRA's work, no further details can be disclosed.

"It is only if further action become necessary that any information is released into the public domain. There is no timescale for how long this work will take.

"Further action against solicitors could either be a sanction carried out by the SRA, and could be as severe as a reprimand or a £2,000 fine. If it is decided that a stiffer punishment is required, the SRA will prosecute the matter at the independent Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT).

"The SDT can levy unlimited fines and prevent solicitors from working either by suspending them or removing them from the profession altogether."

He added: "The interventions have been necessary to protect the interests of clients and former clients of those firms.

"An intervention means the SRA has closed a firm with immediate effect. It will stop the firm from operating, take possession of all documents and papers held by the firm, and take possession of all money held by the firm (including clients' money). It is not responsible towards employees or trade creditors of firms that it has intervened in.