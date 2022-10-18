Notification Settings

Aldi announces 110 new jobs in Shropshire ahead of Christmas

By Megan Howe

A supermarket giant has announced it will create around 110 new jobs in Shropshire ahead of the Christmas period to prepare for busy festivities.

Aldi announces major jobs push in Shropshire

Aldi is looking to fill temporary and permanent positions in its Shropshire stores to help replenish stock and provide additional assistance to customers during the busy period.

It comes as a national recruitment drive to recruit for more than 850 different roles, including warehouse selectors, logistics assistants and lorry drivers.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “This year we’re recruiting more people than ever over the Christmas period to support the growing number of customers that are switching to Aldi.

"That includes a mix of temporary and permanent positions, as well as looking to fill both in-store roles and positions at our regional distribution centres.

“Our amazing colleagues play a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked year-round which is why, once again, we’ll also be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day as a thank you for all of their hard work.”

Store Assistants earn a minimum hourly rate of up to £10.50 nationally and £11.95 inside the M25.

Aldi also remains the only supermarket in the UK to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is now worth more than £830 a year.

To find out more, or to apply to your nearest store visit aldirecruitment.co.uk.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

