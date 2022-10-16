New owners of Shrewsbury town centre bar submit plans for changes - and new name

The Warehouse in Claremont Street, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Amber Taverns Ltd has applied to Shropshire Council for the variation of the premises licensing for the property formerly known as The Warehouse Bar and Grill in Claremont Street, now to be known as The Claremont Tap.

The company wants to remove the kitchen and replace it with a karaoke booth. It also wants to create various levels and fixed seating in the premises.

The Warehouse was bought by Amber Taverns in July.

The chain runs 154 pubs which are "mainly community locals in busy towns as well as some city centre venues". Once open, the pub will have full BT and Sky Sports packages, something that wasn't available previously.

Amber Taverns also runs The Raven in Walker Street, Wellington, and Butchers in Willow Street, Oswestry.

Speaking earlier this year, Gary Roberts, Operations Director at Amber Taverns, said the work will "create a modern community pub in the heart of the town centre".

"We will offer a full sports package including Sky Sports, BT Sports, Amazon Prime and Racing UK – there will be multiple screens to view various channels," he said.

"There will also be a karaoke room for private hire and regular live music with an occasional DJ. One of the former regulars has requested that we continue with the popular Motown/Northern Soul events which sounds like a great idea."