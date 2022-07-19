Stoford hands over production warehouse to Telford manufacturer

Simon Nicholson, Portion Solutions; Nick Fox, Portion Solutions; Angus Huntley, Stoford; Rob Thomson, Portion Solutions; Lee Evason, Morris Property; Glyn O’Hara, Morris Property; Simon Ganley, Stoford; Cllr Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council

The scheme has delivered a single high-specification warehouse and manufacturing unit of 123,000 sq ft on a 6.72-acre plot at Hortonwood 40.

It includes ancillary office accommodation, car parking and landscaping, as well as a new access road to the building, which lies just off the A442.

Portion Solutions purchased the site from Telford Land Deal, a partnership between Telford & Wrekin Council, Homes England and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.

The manufacturer is combining its production and distribution operations at the new facility, securing the future of its existing workforce and creating new employment opportunities.

The building was delivered by Stoford and main contractor Morris Property and is expected to be fully operational by spring 2023.

Angus Huntley, director at Stoford, said: “This is a first-class new production warehouse facility that is an impressive addition to a well established business location. The development will enable Portion Solutions to remain in Telford and unite its workforce in one single building, with the potential to sustain hundreds of jobs.”

Rob Thomson, operations director at Portion Solutions, said: “This is a hugely exciting project and one that doesn’t come along often in your working life. To have the opportunity to relocate to a purpose built site provides a great foundation for the future business growth of Portion Solutions and is a clear message of the commitment to continuing our operations in the local area.”

Under the deal, the council has responsibility to bring forward sites, de-risk them and provide ‘shovel ready’ sites available to develop for residential and employment uses.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood services, regeneration and the high street, said: “It’s really pleasing to see this fantastic warehouse and manufacturing space being handed over to Portion Solutions.

“This project is another prime example of how a Telford Land Deal site has been transformed and regenerated to give businesses new state-of-the-art facilities in a prime location like Hortonwood.”

Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for visitor economy, employment and skills, added: “This new site is enabling Portion Solutions to expand, sustain jobs and create new employment opportunities.

“A new facility under one roof is wonderful news for Portion Solutions and we wish them every success for the future.”