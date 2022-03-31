Notification Settings

Aldi to create 100 jobs in Shropshire stores

By James Pugh

Aldi has announced it is looking to hire 100 new workers in Shropshire towns this year.

Aldi is looking to recruit people in Ludlow and Telford
The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region, with salaries of up to £63,245.

This includes full-time positions such as store assistant and store management apprentice, all the way up to deputy manager.

Stores in Shropshire where Aldi is looking to hire include Ludlow and Telford.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket expecting to create more than 2,000 new jobs nationwide, adding to the 7,000 permanent roles already created over the past two years.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers this year, we need thousands more amazing colleagues across the country to make that possible.

“That includes job roles at current and new stores across Shropshire.

“Our colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success, so we look forward to welcoming even more great people to the team to become a part of our success.”

Store assistants at Aldi can earn at least £10.10 an hour nationally, and £11.55 inside the M25. Aldi remains the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is worth £750 a year.

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

