Müller farmers to get milk price increase

Müller's plant in Telford

Farmers who meet the conditions for the Müller Advantage programme will receive a milk price of 35p per litre – a 1p increase.

Müller has operations in Shropshire at Market Drayton, Minsterley and Telford.

Rob Hutchison, chief operating officer at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said: “We are continuing to do everything we can to support supplying farmers as they deal with unprecedented increases in costs.

“As ever we will continue to closely monitor all of the factors which influence farm gate milk price in the coming months.”