Müller farmers to get milk price increase

By James Pugh

Dairy giant Müller has confirmed that it will increase the milk price it offers to farmers from March.

Müller's plant in Telford
Farmers who meet the conditions for the Müller Advantage programme will receive a milk price of 35p per litre – a 1p increase.

Müller has operations in Shropshire at Market Drayton, Minsterley and Telford.

Rob Hutchison, chief operating officer at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said: “We are continuing to do everything we can to support supplying farmers as they deal with unprecedented increases in costs.

“As ever we will continue to closely monitor all of the factors which influence farm gate milk price in the coming months.”

Müller Advantage aims to improve supply chain collaboration, herd health and reductions in environmental impact and 99.5 per cent of eligible supplying dairy farmers have opted to commit to the programme.

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

