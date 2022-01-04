New eateries open their doors to Shrewsbury shoppers for 2022

Shoppers in Shrewsbury

Over the festive period at least four businesses opened up in the town.

Bird and Beer, a craft beer bar and restaurant, has opened on Chronicle Street, Castle Foregate, next to Shrewsbury railway station.

A new independent coffee shop, CUPS Coffee & Creators, has moved into the old Country Linens and Interiors building opposite Dough and Oil on Castle Street.

A popular Market Hall eatery, Rhubarb, has also made a move to the Drapers Hall and serves breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes.

The Loft, which serves coffee and cake, is a new addition to Market Street having relocated from Church Stretton.