New eateries open their doors to Shrewsbury shoppers for 2022

By Megan HoweShrewsburyBusinessPublished:

Shrewsbury's town centre has welcomed several new eateries and cafes in time for the start of 2022's trading.

Shoppers in Shrewsbury

Over the festive period at least four businesses opened up in the town.

Bird and Beer, a craft beer bar and restaurant, has opened on Chronicle Street, Castle Foregate, next to Shrewsbury railway station.

A new independent coffee shop, CUPS Coffee & Creators, has moved into the old Country Linens and Interiors building opposite Dough and Oil on Castle Street.

A popular Market Hall eatery, Rhubarb, has also made a move to the Drapers Hall and serves breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes.

The Loft, which serves coffee and cake, is a new addition to Market Street having relocated from Church Stretton.

It follows the opening of a new branch of Greggs in Pride Hill.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

