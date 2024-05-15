'Struggling' carpenter pawned employer's tools for fuel - got paid a tenth of their value

David Morris of Herbert Owen Drive, Telford, was given just £66 by Cash Converters and Cash Providers for the laser pen and jigsaw, which were worth between £600-700 to the firm they were taken from, Telford Magistrates heard on Tuesday.

The court heard that the 30-year-old carpenter was employed at Element Europe at their Hadley Castle Works when he took the Milwaukee jigsaw and Hint laser pen to his local pawn shops on February 20.

Hannah Baddeley, prosecuting, said Morris had been on probation with the firm at the time of the theft on February 20 last year.