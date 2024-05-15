Total clearance of 150 quality store cattle at Bishops Castle Auction

Overall steer averages were 282p per kilo and £1,435 per head with highs of 364p per kilo for a 395 kilo Limousin from R. R. Jones & Sons, Glynhafren, Old Hall, Llanidloes and £1,845 for a 700 kilo British Blue from C. J. Collins, Cowsden Bank, Pershore.

Heifers averaged 265p per kilo and £1,126 per head to a high of 348.6p per kilo for pair of 370 kilo Limousins from I. E. & M. Gittins, Lower Ucheldre, Brooks and £1,630 for a 610 kilo British Blue from C. J. Collins.

An excellent run of young bulls from the Gittins family sold well to average 305p per kilo and £1,271 per head to notable highs of £1,430, £1,390, £1,350 and £1,300.