Telford's Aviramp celebrates £2million of orders with US-based Frontier

The new orders – for nine of its industry-leading step-free boarding ramps – means the Denver-based carrier has invested nearly £2million with Aviramp in the last 18 months.

Chief Executive and company founder Graham Corfield said the latest orders were a huge vote of confidence in Aviramp and its innovative, award-winning ramps.

“We could not be more delighted to strengthen our relationship with Frontier Airlines, as it continues to grow its US operation and build for the future," he said.

"This latest order means we have now supplied Frontier with 14 Aviramps in total, with the latest installations taking place as I speak. It’s part of a really successful start to the year for us which has seen a 30 per cent rise in our order book.

“What’s particularly pleasing is that Frontier have been using our ramps for some time and can see the advantages that safe, step-free and solar-powered ramps bring over traditional steps.

“Passengers can board in comfort, disabled passengers enjoy far greater dignity, turnaround times at the airport are reduced and by using solar power they help cut the company’s carbon footprint as the aviation industry moves to a Net Zero future.

“Our solar-powered range are the first of their kind in the world and offer a fully sustainable alternative to diesel-powered or manual ramps at a time when the need for sustainable solutions has never been greater.”

Aviramp now exports ramps and boarding bridges all across the world, with orders for clients in the Philippines, Minneapolis, Saudi Arabia, Mauritius, Italy, Japan, South Africa and the UK all secured so far this year.

It is a current holder of the Queen’s Award for International Trade and its boarding ramps and bridges are used when an aircraft is parked on a remote stand and offer a safe, dignified alternative to stairs and separate ambulifts for wheelchair users and those passengers with reduced mobility. The low-angled ramps are fitted with a unique non-slip surface to improve safety for all passengers.