Established Shrewsbury florist shop set to reopen

Sandra Bateman at the florist premises at Spring Gardens, Shrewsbury, which is set to reopen

The retail premises at Spring Gardens, north of the town centre, previously operated as a florist for a number of years, with Sandra Bateman, having agreed a letting, now looking forward to launching a new florist business.

Ms Bateman said: "I was very sad to see that the florist had been closed for several months. I am very excited to be opening the florist doors again to help and support Frank Painter and Sons Funeral Directors."

Providing modern premises, which extend in total to about 340 sq ft, the property boasts a large glazed frontage and includes an open retail area with integral toilet facilities.

Shared car parking is available to the front of the shop.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The property occupies a busy and prominent location fronting one of the main routes, the A5191, into Shrewsbury town centre from the north.

“It also has the added benefit of adjoining Frank Painter & Sons Funeral Directors.

“The premises operated as a florist for a number of years and we marketed them as being ideal for the same use.