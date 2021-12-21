Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Established Shrewsbury florist shop set to reopen

By James PughBusinessPublished:

An established florist shop in Shrewsbury has attracted a new tenant and is set to reopen.

Sandra Bateman at the florist premises at Spring Gardens, Shrewsbury, which is set to reopen
Sandra Bateman at the florist premises at Spring Gardens, Shrewsbury, which is set to reopen

The retail premises at Spring Gardens, north of the town centre, previously operated as a florist for a number of years, with Sandra Bateman, having agreed a letting, now looking forward to launching a new florist business.

Ms Bateman said: "I was very sad to see that the florist had been closed for several months. I am very excited to be opening the florist doors again to help and support Frank Painter and Sons Funeral Directors."

Providing modern premises, which extend in total to about 340 sq ft, the property boasts a large glazed frontage and includes an open retail area with integral toilet facilities.

Shared car parking is available to the front of the shop.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The property occupies a busy and prominent location fronting one of the main routes, the A5191, into Shrewsbury town centre from the north.

“It also has the added benefit of adjoining Frank Painter & Sons Funeral Directors.

“The premises operated as a florist for a number of years and we marketed them as being ideal for the same use.

“We are delighted to have now agreed a letting with Sandra Bateman and wish her all the best with her new florist business at Spring Gardens.”

Business
News
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News