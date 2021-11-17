Birmingham to be home for revived airline Flybe

Mark Fith, Flybe; Nick Barton; David Pleiger; Andy Street and Cindy Lewis, Flybe at the airport today

The airport will also be the first new crew base for the British airline.

It will see the creation of 200 new jobs at the airport and in the wider West Midlands over the next three years.

The new Flybe will serve key regions across the UK and Europe with operations scheduled to begin in early 2022.

Birmingham Airport’s Diamond House will be the headquarters and operations centre for Flybe which will be led by new chief executive Dave Pfleiger, who has more than 30 years experience in the airline industry, most recently as chief executive with Ravn Air Group in Alaska.

An estimated additional 400 direct jobs are also to be created nationwide during the three years.

The previous Flybe, which had its headquarters at Exeter Airport, went into administration in March last year ceasing all operations.

Flybe was at one time the largest independent regional airline in Europe and provided more than half of UK domestic flights outside London. One of its hubs was at Birmingham.

Flybe started as Jersey European Airways in 1979 and was later renamed British European in 2000 and received the Flybe name in 2002.

The new company was announced in April as Flybe Limited and obtained an operating licence from the Civil Aviation Authority, route licences and airport slots.

Mr Pflieger said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Birmingham Airport, the City of Birmingham, and the Mayor of West Midlands to make BHX the location of our new headquarters and first crew base. It was an ideal choice for us due to its great people and highly skilled workforce, its central UK location, and the fact that Birmingham Airport is a global travel hub where local and connecting customers have access to over 150 worldwide destinations. Today’s announcement marks the culmination of over 12 months of dedicated hard work by all involved, and it would not have been possible without the support of the CAA and the UK Government.”

Andy Street, Mayor of West Midlands, said: “It really is such brilliant news that Flybe is coming back as a commercial airline, and even better that it has chosen Birmingham to house its new headquarters.

“Not only does this mean better domestic and international connectivity for our region as well as local jobs and opportunities being created here, but it’s yet another show of faith in the West Midlands with businesses choosing to commit to our region as we recover from the pandemic.

“Flybe’s choice highlights the strength of the aerospace sector in the West Midlands and the talent pool available, and I wish Dave and his team all the very best ahead of their official launch early next year.”

Nick Barton, Chief Executive, Birmingham Airport, added: “Flybe’s announcement that Birmingham has been chosen to become the headquarters for its launch next spring is fantastic news for our region’s connectivity needs, and it will bring with it some great new employment opportunities. Dave’s vast experience in managing start-up airlines and turnaround situations, coupled with the recovery of the Midlands’ economy post-Covid, means that Flybe’s return to the skies from Birmingham is a shot in the arm for our airport as well as West Midlands businesses and communities. We look forward to working with Dave and his team in preparation for next spring and to launch such a well-known brand here in Birmingham.”

The launch of Flybe is expected to not only enhance essential regional connectivity in the UK and create many valuable airline industry jobs, but also help restart many local economies as they rebound from the pandemic. This, in turn, should contribute to additional growth in the Midlands and assist with new and ongoing efforts to level-up the country.

Mr Pflieger added that “I also want to emphasise that a key area of focus from day one for Flybe will be environmental sustainability and ensuring we do everything possible to reduce our carbon footprint and GHGs. Our entire fleet will be comprised of the De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400, which is a fast turboprop powered aircraft that can complete short journeys almost as quickly as a regional jet, but with lower CO2 emissions. In addition, we will also be partnering with local community charities and partners who are focused on the environment as well as other causes which align with our corporate goals and values.