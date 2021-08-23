How the new Aldi store next to Battlefield Roundabout could look

The supermarket giant revealed earlier this year that it wanted to move its north Shrewsbury store from Arlington Way to a plot of land next to Battlefield Roundabout.

The proposals will go before Shropshire Council’s northern planning committee next week and officers say permission should be granted.

At 1,880 square metres, the new supermarket will be around a third larger than the existing one in Arlington Way, which was built in 1992 and extended in 2006.

The old store will cease trading, with its 29 staff to be relocated. An extra 10 roles will also be created.

A legal agreement will be drawn up to ensure the Arlington Way site is marketed for employment use excluding retail.

The new supermarket will be accessed via a new turning off Battlefield Road – with the road itself to be widened to incorporate a right-turn lane in an attemt to reduce the traffic impact.

The company has been carbon neutral since 2019 and the new building will be heated by a renewable heat recovery system. Four electric vehicle charging points will be provided in the 148-space car park, with infrastructure put in place for an additional 18 chargers in the future.

An existing veteran oak tree and the public footpath crossing the site will be retained.

A report to the committee by planning officer Mike Davies says contractors hope to make an “immediate start” on site once planning permission is obtained.

Shrewsbury Town Council has objected to the scheme along with neighbouring Astley Parish Council and Battlefield councillor Dean Carroll.

Councillor Carroll said the land was earmarked for industrial and office uses – which was why he had also objected to previous plans for a Premier Inn, Miller and Carter steakhouse, Costa drive-through and trade counter units on the site.

The town council said: “If this proposed store is agreed it will increase the traffic on an already congested Battlefield Road and cause disruption for the neighbouring properties.

“There is too much development in this area at present.”

The town council also voiced concern over flooding and visual impact.

Shropshire Council highways officers have warned that “this development would have a negative impact at peak traffic periods” – but have not objected to the plans as they concluded the impact would not be so severe as to justify refusal of the application.

The council’s historic environment team said the site had “low-moderate potential for archaeological remains” related to the Battle of Shrewsbury in 1403. The site lies 265 metres from the registered battlefield. Because of this, a programme of archaelogical work will be a condition of planning permission.

There were 28 public objections to the planning application and 70 letters of support.