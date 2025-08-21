Black Country businessman takes trusty dumper truck on 400-mile top to toe charity drive through Ireland

Martyn Richardson, of the Richardson real estate business, has embarked on the adventure, dubbed The Dumper Run, in aid of two cancer charities after seeing a number of friends and colleagues impacted by the disease.

Martyn Richardson on his trusty dumper truck which he's driving through Ireland on a charity challenge dubbed The Dumper Run

He set off on his old Thwaites site dumper on Monday August 18 from Malin Head, Ireland’s most northerly point on the Inishowen peninsula in County Donegal, bound for Mizen Head - the Emerald Isle’s most south westerly tip in County Cork.

Martyn, part of the Oldbury-based Richardson family business famed for the Merry Hill shopping centre development, is raising funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK and the Irish Cancer Society and he has already received pledges totalling nearly £5,000 on his online donation pages.

He is also coining in cash for the two causes as he makes his way south on his trusty dumper truck, which has a top speed of 12mph, in an adventure that is somewhat reminiscent of the story told by comedian Tony Hawks in his best selling Round Ireland with a Fridge book.

A stop off on The Dumper Run challenge

Martyn said of the challenge: “I love Ireland and the great outdoors just as much as I enjoy driving construction vehicles.

“So taking one of my favourite dumper trucks through the Irish countryside whilst raising money for two exceptional charities just seems like the right thing to do.”

Martyn Richardson's trusty dumper truck part way through The Dumper Run

A spokesperson for the Richardson group said of the challenge on LinkedIn: "Martyn has seen some lovely countryside and met some very friendly people. A special mention for Barry for the chat, donation and offer to buy the dumper."

Martyn is expected to reach his destination by Friday.

Anyone wishing to support his charity endeavour can make a donation online.

A fundraising page for Prostate Cancer UK can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/page/the-dumper-run and money is being collected for the Irish Cancer Society online at https://www.justgiving.com/page/the-dumperrun-ireland