Luceco shines with record year

Telford-based Luceco enjoyed a record year in 2020

The Telford-based group, which manufactures and distributes wiring accessories, LED lighting and portable power products, saw revenue grow 2.4 per cent to £176.2 million.

Luceco's pre-tax profits soared 96.5 per cent to £33.6m as it outperformed the UK market.

Chief executive John Hornby said: "Our record-breaking performance in 2020 is a testament to our structural resilience, operational agility and our committed, hard working employees. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my Luceco colleagues for their contribution and support during this most challenging of years.

"We have started 2021 with strong momentum despite tighter social distancing measures in some markets. Revenue growth has accelerated from the high levels achieved at the end of last year as new business wins, increased home improvement spending, superior access to high growth channels and product availability combine to sustain further market share gains.