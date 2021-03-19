Wellington Market trader expands music business after cash boost

After battling through the coronavirus lockdowns of the past year, the popular Music Vault guitar stall in Wellington Market has benefited from a grant given by Telford & Wrekin Council.

The move will see Wellington high street welcome another new business, as the Business Start Up Revive & Thrive Grant enables The Music Vault to move to Crown Street.

The aim of the grants – which range from £2,500 to a maximum of £10,000 – is to bring empty shop premises back into use across the borough.

The latest grant beneficiary, The Music Vault, was set up on a stall just five years ago specialising in new and used electric, acoustic and bass guitars as well as ukuleles, mandolins and banjos.

Thanks to the £10,000 start-up grant, the business will be able to move into large new premises on the high street in Wellington, creating enough space for a repair workshop and to extend the range of instruments.

The expansion will also enable the shop to employ a new part-time member of staff.

Music Vault owner Jake Taylor aims to take on a part-time employee in the near future and is also hoping to be able to offer an apprenticeship next year.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for neighbourhood, commercial services and regeneration, said: “We are delighted to welcome The Music Vault onto the high street and to be able to enable their business expansion plans through the council’s grant programme.

“As Telford & Wrekin recovers from the impact of coronavirus it is vital that we provide practical support to our businesses, both large and small, to help them grow and thrive. We have been through a uniquely challenging year but our Revive & Thrive grant programme is about helping build a better future for our high street businesses which will bring life back to our high streets.

“Helping small businesses like The Music Vault enables them to grow and create employment opportunities, which will benefit the whole of Telford & Wrekin.”

Councillor Graham Cook, for Haygate Ward, said he was pleased that Telford & Wrekin Council is continuing to help local high streets.

"The Pride in Our High Streets Fund is making a real difference and has helped Wellington enormously with support for The Orbit, Wellington Market, Nanny’s Bakery and the Retro Shack amongst others," he added.

Mr Taylor said: “It is great that Telford & Wrekin Council recognises the incredibly important role that high streets play in the community.

"This grant will transform my business, allowing me to take on a proper retail unit, offer local employment and help me attract many more visitors to Wellington high street."

The grant provides viability gap funding to businesses looking to open in a currently empty retail unit in the high streets of Dawley, Oakengates, Wellington and Newport.

The list of eligible areas can change if the number of empty units in any of these high streets alters significantly.

The High Street Revive and Thrive Fund reflects the new pressures facing high street businesses following Covid.

It also offers new opportunities for people wanting to take their first steps into self-employment in the high street without taking on large risks.