Takeaway food and beer on menu at pubs and breweries as nation enters second lockdown

Shane Parr at Stonehouse Brewery in Oswestry

Pubs, cafes and restaurants in England are being forced to close from today as part of a month-long lockdown.

But some will be keeping their kitchens open to offer takeaways – not only food but also alcohol.

Shane Parr, who runs Stonehouse Brewery in Oswestry, is one of the county's businesses which will be offering a takeaway and home delivery service.

People will also be able to visit the off-licence at the brewery to buy bottled beers.

"People can still come into our place here to buy their bottles," Shane said.

"We are going to do takeaway food too and we are looking at doing a few deals.

"Trade has been hit really badly but this will help us trying to protect the business.

"At least this brings in some income.

"I hope people will continue to use small independent pubs and shops because that's how businesses will still be there afterwards."

During the coronavirus outbreak, the business had been able to secure some grant funding from Shropshire Council and has had to take out loans to help stay afloat.

Shane added: "Lockdown is bad for the industry but we are trying to stay positive. Next week we are going to start a building extension to the bar area."

The Pheasant Inn in Wellington, which is the tap house for Rowton Brewery, will also be offering a beer home delivery service during the lockdown.

Pub manager Peter Preston said: "We did it in the first lockdown and we'll be doing it this time.

"It was really busy before. We've got a good set of customers.

"I'm worried about the trade on a general basis. I think there will be a lot of pubs that struggle but I'm quite positive for our business."

The Bailey Head in Oswestry will also be offering takeaway and delivery from today, with customers asked to place orders over the phone, by email or social media.

Staff will be taking precautions such as asking customers to book a collection time when ordering, and takeaways will be handed out through a window rather than people coming into the pub.

The move allowing pubs, restaurants and breweries to sell alcohol via takeaway services during lockdown followed a U-turn by the government.

Initially, government guidelines banned the sale of alcohol via takeaway services which had provided a lifeline to many businesses during the first lockdown.

The new rules state customers can now order their drink online which can be collected as long as they do not enter the premises.