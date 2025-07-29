Nathan Stern, of Wealdstone in Telford, pled guilty to three counts of theft from store and breaching his criminal behaviour order (CBO) when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Friday, July 25.

It came after the 34-year-old was given a 10-week sentence suspended for 12 months, along with a three-year CBO on Monday, June 16.

The CBO meant he was banned from Telford Town Centre, except for the bus station, Co-op in Stirchley, Asda at Malinsgate, and The Range on the Telford Bridge Retail Park, until June 2028.

Stern was arrested on Thursday, July 25, after he was identified as the suspect involved in three thefts at stores in Telford on June 30, July 1 and July 3, including the Co-op in Stirchley.

Sergeant Rich Jones, from Telford Town Centre Team, said: “Thanks to officers and members of the public helping us to enforce Stern’s CBO, another prolific Telford shoplifter has been put behind bars.

“Stern’s actions have an impact on the safety and wellbeing of employees working within the stores, which has now been prevented thanks to their help."