Accident on main A49 causing diversions for motorists

AA Traffic News is showing congestion through Ashford Bowdler and towards the turn off for Wheatcommon Lane.

It reports: " Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A49 both ways near the Ashford Carbonel turn off. Affecting traffic between Ludlow and Wooferton. "

The accident was first reported at 5.14pm. Ambulances were heard heading to the scene. West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for details.

Diversions are in place around the accident using Ashford Carbonell and the Sheet Road back towards the A49.