Bridgnorth councillor's attempt to spruce up town's bridge is foiled by 'health and safety'

Councillor Huw Rees, who sits on the Town Council, was seen over the weekend preparing the bridge railings for a fresh coat of paint.

However, he was later instructed to stop work, as the activity posed potential safety risks.

Councillor Huw Rees

Shropshire Council is currently reviewing plans to refurbish and repaint Bridgnorth bridge, but in the meantime, Councillor Rees had hoped to improve its appearance himself by cleaning and painting the railings.

Despite his good intentions, the DIY effort was cut short after warnings about safety implications.

He said: "A few people may have seen me preparing the bridge railings for painting. Thank you to anyone who paused for a chat, and thank you to those who offered to help.

"Unfortunately, I've now had to stop after being advised that the health and safety risk is too high, and that work should only be carried out under public liability insurance, even if the work is voluntary.

"I understand this is frustrating, but Shropshire Council has indicated the railings will be replaced when they make repairs to the bridge.

"Their final report is due in October, so hopefully we'll see some plans being put together soon."

He said that he was advised by other town councillors that painting the bridge could raise health and safety concerns

"I understood and so I agreed to stop," he said.

He added:"It's clear there's persistent frustration over how Shropshire Council could have let the bridge fall into such disrepair, but they have advised me that their final report on the condition of the bridge is due in October, so hopefully we'll see plans start to be formed soon.

"Large sections of stonework have crumbled and the railings are severely rusted in places, so I understand why it's taking time to put find funds for a full overhaul. Hopefully it'll be worth the wait and we'll see the return of the original lattice-style railings before too long."