Company tees off for charity day

The document management company, based on Artillery Business Park in Oswestry, raised over £4,000 for two local charities at a similar event last year and is hoping to repeat the success on September 18 to raise funds for Hope House Children’s Hospice.

Hosting the event at Oswestry Golf Club will be a former county ladies captain and five-handicap player Vicky Bradbeer, of Oswestry, who is the sales and marketing co-ordinator at EvaStore.

Vicky said: “We now have a full entry of teams joining us at the beautiful location of Oswestry Golf Club to enjoy the great course and have a fun day to help raise money for this fantastic local charity, which offers care and respite services for children and young adults, along with family assistance.

“This event is alongside our continued support for Hope House as we are currently helping during these challenging times by providing dedicated storage space in our warehouse for items donated to its charity shops, which then need to be put into isolation for 72 hours before being put on sale. We are also hosting a shredding event at Shrewsbury Business Park on September 3 between 10am and 2pm, where we are inviting both companies and households to bring their confidential documents to be securely destroyed there and then.

“Half of the monies raised will be going to Hope House and a further shredding event at a location to be announced will take place later in the month.”

Hope House in Morda and Ty Gobaith in north Wales care for babies, children, young people and young adults up to the age of 25 years who have life-threatening conditions and are not expected to live beyond 25 years of age.