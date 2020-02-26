GKN Wheels to showcase products at Conexpo

The company’s construction and mining wheel range will be at the heart of its stand at Conexpo, which will be held in Las Vegas from March 10-14.

Visitors to the show will also be able to see the company’s innovative airless tire solution for skid steer loaders, which features a completely new wheel developed in partnership with Michelin.

Aaron Dahl, chief engineer Americas, said: “Conexpo provides a great platform for us to showcase our solutions for construction and heavy-haul machines, as well as to talk about our experience and expertise in design and manufacturing.

“With a global footprint that includes six manufacturing plants across the United States, Europe, and China, we take pride in working closely with our customers to develop innovative wheel solutions that meet their needs, delivering real world solutions in motion.

“We are also incredibly proud of our long-established manufacturing and test facilities in the United States, and the high quality, high performance products and systems that we produce there. We very much look forward to meeting customers old and new at Conexpo.”