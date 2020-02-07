Fault at Market Drayton factory leads to product recall by Müller over fears items contain small metal pieces

The recall of products made by the German manufacturer includes Müller Rice multi packs and Müller Fruit Corner.

The decision follows the identification of a fault with a roller supporting belts used to transport fruit in its Market Drayton factory.

A statement on behalf of Müller said: "As a precautionary measure Müller is recalling some batches of Müller Fruit Corner and Müllerlight, Müller Bliss Mascarpone and Müller Rice, due to the possible presence of small pieces of metal in the product.

"The decision follows the identification of a fault with a roller supporting belts used to transport fruit in its factory. The roller was misaligned potentially causing small pieces of metal to drop into the fruit.

"Müller has stressed that it has not detected any metal in samples from the affected batches. But the company has taken the precautionary measure of recalling certain products made during the period when this manufacturing fault developed."

Müller also has operations in Shropshire in Minsterley and Telford.

A full list of affected products can be seen in a notice on the manufacturer's website. More information can also be found at food.gov.uk