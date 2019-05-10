Aldi to create over 180 jobs as it opens six new stores in the region

The new developments include stores that are currently under construction such as Oteley Road in Shrewsbury.

The supermarket chain is also building new stores in Wolverhampton, and Coppice Farm Way and New Street in Willenhall.

The new stores will be in Aldi's new store layout, which ensures more space for fresh, chilled and food-to-go ranges as well as simpler layouts and brighter, wider aisles.

They will stock all grocery essentials and the 'Specially Selected' range, as well as products from British suppliers, which means all their everyday fresh meat range is 100 per cent British.

The supermarket is also refurbishing 12 stores across the region.

This is part of Aldi's £300 million investment to convert its existing stores into its more customer-focused layout, and each upgrade will create additional jobs in the community.

The supermarket currently operates more than 825 stores, including more than 90 stores in the West Midlands, and plans to extend its offer to even more households as it works towards 1,200 UK stores by 2025.

Marius Manolescu, regional managing director for Atherstone at Aldi UK, said: "We've set out ambitious plans for this year and we're investing heavily across the West Midlands to ensure even more people in the region can shop and save closer to home.

"We have a fantastic team across the area and this means we can grow and offer even more employment opportunities for local people.

"We're excited to see how the stores develop over the next few months and I would encourage local people to keep an eye out for recruitment opportunities."