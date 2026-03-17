Four arrested over drugs supply in Market Drayton raids

Market Drayton Police conducted the raids at a number of locations across the town on Monday morning - March 17.

The force said that properties were searched at Shrewsbury Road, Dalelands Estate, Pipe Gates and the Loggerheads areas.

An update from Inspector Matt Painter said that three men and one woman, all in their 30s were arrested.

He said the arrests were on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A, B, and C drugs.

At the time of the update he said all four remained in custody.