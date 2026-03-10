School set to put on a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious performance

Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby in Telford is about to perform a production of Cameron Mackintosh’s version of the popular musical Mary Poppins Junior.

Based on one of the most popular Disney movies of all time and the Broadway musical, Mackintosh's Mary Poppins is capturing hearts in a whole new way as a junior musical.

The show is due to be performed in the Hawke Auditorium March 11-13.

Seen preparing for the show from left to right is back row: Oscar Briggs, Sophina Shah, Maeve Lewis-Dowell, Oliver Withers and front Ronnie Sleath and Caleb Bennett.

Evening performances begin at 7pm and tickets can be purchased from the school.

Rachel Morton, the school’s Head of Music said “many pupils have been busy attending rehearsals for the past six months and have put in much commitment and dedication into their acting, singing and dancing skills for these performances.”