School set to put on a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious performance
Shropshire school pupils are preparing for the curtain to go up on their performance of a popular family musical.
Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby in Telford is about to perform a production of Cameron Mackintosh’s version of the popular musical Mary Poppins Junior.
Based on one of the most popular Disney movies of all time and the Broadway musical, Mackintosh's Mary Poppins is capturing hearts in a whole new way as a junior musical.
The show is due to be performed in the Hawke Auditorium March 11-13.
Evening performances begin at 7pm and tickets can be purchased from the school.
Rachel Morton, the school’s Head of Music said “many pupils have been busy attending rehearsals for the past six months and have put in much commitment and dedication into their acting, singing and dancing skills for these performances.”