‘It’s such a relief to be home’: Brits on first flight from Dubai to Birmingham share their ‘emotional’ journeys

The arrivals hall at Birmingham Airport was full today (Wednesday 4 March) with those eagerly waiting to welcome home their relatives and loved ones from Dubai. There were groups of people eagerly waiting, some with flowers, and some holding their phones out ready to film their reunions.

One woman in the arrivals hall was waiting patiently with a bunch of flowers in her hand. She told the Express and Star she was waiting for her daughter who had been on holiday with her friend in Dubai. She said that her daughter would be really emotional to have got home.

Travel to the region is still restricted, with flights to gulf and connecting flights to India still cancelled. So those on the flight to Birmingham Airport today were some of the lucky ones.

Another family in the arrivals area had driven four hours from Folkestone to pick up their relative who had been on holiday with his family since Friday (27 February) but decided to cut it short due to the conflict. One of the family members told the Express and Star that their relative was really happy to have landed back in Birmingham.