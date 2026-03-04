The open evening will offer the opportunity for residents to explore the fire station, learn more about the work of the firefighting crew, recruitment opportunities and gain practical first aid skills, including how to use a public access bleed control kit, that could make a life-saving difference in an emergency.

As well as the training, visitors interested in becoming an On‑Call Firefighter, or learning about other roles within Mid And West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, will have the opportunity to speak directly with crew members about recruitment, training pathways and what commitment is required for the role.

The event aims to encourage more people to consider joining the team and supporting the safety and resilience of the local community.

The evening is open to all, with no prior experience required.

It will be held from 6.30pm until 8.30pm on Monday, March 16 at Hay-on-Wye Fire Station, Brecon Road, Hay-on-Wye.