‘It was a nightmare’: Birmingham woman on first flight to West Midlands from Dubai now ‘shaken’ by ‘any little bit of noise’

At Birmingham Airport today (Wednesday 4 March), just after 12pm, the arrivals hall was bustling with people ready to welcome home their relatives and loved ones who had managed to get on a flight home back from Dubai. The Express and Star spoke to one woman from Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, who had been on holiday in Dubai for a few days with her husband.

Pamela Chamber, 36, said she had flown out from Birmingham Airport to Dubai on Thursday 26 February with her husband and had left her children. She was meant to come back on a flight on Tuesday 3 March but it was cancelled.

She said as she fought back tears: “I left my children just to go away for a few days and I can’t wait to go and get them now. So I am rushing out to go and get my kids."

Pamela Chamber, from Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, was on the first flight from Dubai to Birmingham Airport. (Photo: Isabella Boneham)

When asked about the situation in Dubai, Mrs Chamber said: “It was a nightmare being there but it was safe. It was safe on the ground.