‘Nowhere I’d rather be’: Renowned Shropshire-born violinist launches new Baroque orchestra in Shrewsbury

Shropshire-raised violinist Conor Gricmanis, whose career has taken him to major stages across Europe, Asia and the United States, has launched a new period-instrument ensemble: The Shrewsbury Baroque Orchestra.

Raised near Bishop’s Castle and educated at Community College Bishop’s Castle, Conor went on to study at the Royal Academy of Music and the Royal College of Music.

He has since performed internationally with leading period ensembles, including the Academy of Ancient Music and the Irish Baroque Orchestra, and is a regular at the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall.

In 2025, he performed Bach concertos in Shanghai and completed a four-week run in New York City as a featured soloist in a contemporary opera production, appearing alongside an international cast in the lead-up to Christmas.

Violinist Conor Gricmanis at St Mary's Church in Shrewsbury

But for Conor, there's no place quite like home: “There’s nowhere I’d rather be than Shropshire. To perform here means the world to me.”

The new orchestra brings together local players and musicians from further afield who are getting ready for their first performances this month.

Four events are planned for March, including a Baroque Strings Workshop at Shrewsbury School on March 19, Vivaldi’s Four Seasons at St Alkmund’s on March 20, Bach’s St John Passion at Shrewsbury Abbey on March 21.

On March 22, the team will host a relaxed early-evening 17th and 18th-century programme at St John’s in Bishop’s Castle, dubbed ‘ROCOCOCOCOA!’.

The event, inspired by the convivial spirit of 18th-century coffee houses, will provide cocoa, tea, and coffee to guests.

“It will be a blissful way to share some of my favourite music – from Bach to folk music, it’ll be a really inviting way for everyone to experience ‘classical’ instruments in a relaxed atmosphere," Conor said.

"Grab a warm drink, sit near the musicians, or have a natter at the back, or better yet – have a natter with us!”

Tickets can be found online at shrewsburybaroque.com