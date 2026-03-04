Peaky Blinders: Filming locations you can visit as The Immortal Man hits cinemas

Popular tourist attraction, the Black Country Living Museum, which holds its hugely popular Peaky Blinders Nights, was used extensively for filming for Steven Knight’s drama.

Fans will recognise the museum’s historic boat dock which appears as Charlie Strong’s Yard in all six of the show’s series.

The museum and region will once again play a starring role in The Immortal Man as film crews captured scenes by the canal at Bumble Hole Nature Reserve in the Netherton area of Dudley. Filming for the Netflix movie has also taken place at Digbeth Loc Studios, Digbeth, Birmingham, and by the canals off Gas Street in Birmingham city centre.

Further afield locations used for the movie include sites in Liverpool, Aintree, St Helens and Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in north Wales as well as the National Trust’s Calke Abbey in Derbyshire which welcomed stars Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson and Packy Lee to shoot key scenes.

A spokesman for Calke Abbey said: “Inside the House, scenes were captured in passageways and corridors, the Kitchen, Schoolroom and Night Nursery, as well as other rooms normally used as collection stores. Filming also took place in the Stableyards, at Middle Lodge, and in the surrounding parkland.”

Fans visiting the National Trust site from March 14 can access a downloadable walking trail which will take in the filming locations across the estate and learn how familiar spaces were adapted for the screen.

The TV series saw the crew and stars travel to other parts of the country…

Arley Hall & Gardens

Arley Hall & Gardens

Fans will recognise Arley Hall & Gardens in Northwich, Cheshire, as the home of Tommy Shelby from Series 3.

The Library became his office while Tommy and Grace’s bedroom is located in South Bay Bedroom.The large room featuring the wedding breakfast table for Tommy & Grace was filmed in the Gallery at Arley while Polly first meets Ruben Oliver leaning against the piano in the Drawing Room.In series three, it was also the backdrop for a dramatic showdown with Alfie Solomons and the season climax that saw members of the Shelby family arrested.

And, finally, there was an explosive end for the Hall, at least on screen, as Tommy “blows up” his own mansion.

The Arley Hall website reveals how this was done: “The final explosive scene had to be filmed before the location was open to the public, and although some of the effects were CGI, quite a lot of the explosion was real and did involve flying bricks and debris plus the explosion could be heard for quite some distance.

“To ensure the safety of all involved (and to keep it all secret) it was filmed very early in the morning.”

From March 27-30, the Hall will host The Peaky Blinders Return To Arley Hall Exhibition.

Iconic rooms in The Hall, as used in series 3, 4, 5 and 6, will be open and dressed in the style they were for filming.

There will also be three original costumes used in the production on display. Oswald Moseley’s suit and Diana Mitford’s dress featured in Series 6 and Ada Shelby’s dress features in Series 3.

Cars from the era will be on show outside the Hall on Sunday, March 29 while Peaky look-a-likes will be there on Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29.

Visitors will be allowed to take photographs of the rooms as they walk around and there will be a selection of coats and hats in one of the rooms that they can try on and get into character.

The village of Port Sunlight

Port Sunlight

The house used to film Aunt Polly’s home can be found in the village of Port Sunlight, near Liverpool.

Port Sunlight was declared a conservation area in 1978 as is one of the finest surviving industrial worker villages in the world.

It dates back to 1888, when William Lever bought a piece of Wirral marshland and began building his new soap factory and community for the workers called Port Sunlight, says the Port Sunlight Village Trust. It was named after Lever Brothers’ famous and innovative Sunlight Soap product and Lever employed over 30 architects to help create his vision.

Today, Port Sunlight contains more than 900 Grade II listed buildings in 130 acres of parkland and gardens.

It is also home to a thriving community and welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors a year.

From a fascinating museum and walking tours to a world-class art gallery and a popular theatre, there’s plenty to see and do.

Self-guided tour maps are available at Port Sunlight Museum.

Victoria Baths, Manchester

Victoria Baths

Visitors to Manchester may want to seek out Victoria Baths. The Grade-II-listed former swimming baths on Hathersage Road, Manchester, doubled as the setting for the horse fair where Tommy meets love-interest May.

While the Northern Quarter was the setting for many of Tommy’s running gun battles were filmed.

First opened in 1906, Victoria Baths has played an important part in the health and wellbeing of local people and is now a very popular heritage, events and community venue.

When the Baths closed in 1993, the local community campaigned vigorously to try to prevent the closure.

The Friends of Victoria Baths set up the Victoria Baths Trust, a charity which aims to repair and maintain the building in order to bring it fully back into public use.

Since then significant restoration has taken place and the building now has over 30,000 visitors a year enjoying a wide range of activities including exhibitions, festivals and weddings.

Formby Beach, Merseyside

The confrontation between Tommy Shelby and Tom Hardy’s Alfie Solomons at the end of series four took place on the picturesque sands of Formby Beach, near Liverpool.

Owned by the National Trust, Formby offers sandy dunes and beautiful coastal views.

Visitors can catch glimpses of the past from spotting pre-historic footprints and shipwrecks to strolling through what was once acres of asparagus fields.

Little Germany,West Yorkshire

This historic district of Bradford, Little Germany has one of Britain’s highest concentrations of listed buildings.

Viewers may recognise it as the location for the Shelby brothers’ warehouse.

Keighley & Worth Valley Railway, West Yorkshire

All the train scenes were filmed at this heritage railway, located in the heart of Haworth village, near Bradford – including the series one confrontation between Grace and Inspector Campbell, which saw him get shot in the leg.

Portsoy, Aberdeenshire

Portsoy

The Scottish seaside town of Portsoy features in the first episode of Peaky Blinders’ sixth season, doubling up as Miquelon Island. The town’s Shore Inn hotel was transformed into the rustic ‘Hotel Lalanne’. It sets the scene for Tommy’s meeting with his cousin-turned-enemy, Michael.