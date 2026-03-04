Punctuality and value for money of rail services ranked - see how satisfied customers are with Avanti, West Midlands Railway and Cross Country

Figures to be presented to the West Midlands Combined Authority’s Transport Delivery Overview and Scrutiny Committee show what rail users think of punctuality and value for money provided by train companies.

The data was collected and published by independent watchdog Transport Focus following surveys in December 2025.

On it’s website, the group said it uses evidence it gathers to get the ‘best deal for passengers and road users’.

West Midlands Railway scored the highest for overall satisfaction achieving a 90 per cent score amongst respondents to the survey.

It fared less well with ‘value for money’, only achieving 61 per cent but it did achieve an 84 per cent score for punctuality.

Transport for Wales was second on the overall satisfaction rating with 88 per cent, while it also scored 70 per cent for value for money and 82 per cent for punctuality.

Avanti achieved 87 per cent for overall satisfaction as well as 55 per cent for value for money and 82 per cent for punctuality.

Chiltern Railways’ overall satisfaction rate stands at 85 per cent while its value for money was given 55 per cent and punctuality was at 86 per cent.

London Northwestern Railway achieved the second highest score for punctuality with 85 per cent and an overall satisfaction rating of 83 per cent while value for money only secured 54 per cent.

The new Class 730 train launched at Wolverhampton Railway Station today (Thursday). Photo: West Midlands Railway. Permission for use by all BBC newswire partners.

And Cross Country Trains achieved an 82 per cent score for both overall satisfaction and punctuality with value for money at 56 per cent.

The survey asked passengers to rate a range of other measures too relating to trains and stations used.

Personal safety on trains saw Avanti achieve the highest score of 92 per cent with Transport for Wales second with 91 per cent.

Chiltern and Cross Country achieved 88 per cent while London Northwestern and West Midlands Railway scoring 85 per cent.

Avanti also topped the charts for cleanliness of trains, achieving a score of 88 per cent while West Midlands Railway was second with 84 per cent.

Transport for Wales achieved an 81 per cent rating, London Northwestern scored 79 per cent, Chiltern achieved 77 per cent while Cross Country scored 73 per cent.

The report will be discussed when the committee meets on Monday, March 9.