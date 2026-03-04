More artists join the sizzling summer line up at Llangollen Pavilion

Katie Owen

Joining this year’s sizzling line up are 80s inspired contemporary pop band Deco, and Welsh rising DJ star Katie Owen, adding even more excitement to a blockbuster run of shows in the heart of North Wales.

Kicking off the summer in style – and opening the very first show of the season ahead of beloved pop icon Rick Astley’s debut headline performance at the pavilion on Wednesday June 24 – will be retro-loving party starters Deco.

Then Wales’ very own rising DJ star Katie Owen will take to the decks to open the night for a sold-out show from global music icon Billy Ocean on Saturday June 27.

Deco are no strangers to Llangollen Pavilion, having made a huge impression and winning legions of new fans when they opened for Nile Rodgers & CHIC in 2024.

Their vibrant, retro‑tinged party-pop sound mixed with a fresh contemporary edge makes them a perfect fit for the iconic hits of Rick Astley alongside already announced special guests Lottery Winners.

Formed in 2011, Deco have built a loyal fan base thanks to their 80s-inspired sound and fun-time stage shows. Their viral 80s mashups and sea shanty covers won widespread acclaim and attention online in 2020, followed in 2024 by debut album Destination: I Don't Know. Fronted by lead singer Max Kendall, Deco are renowned for their energetic live shows, from intimate record store sets to headline tours, and they return to Llangollen Pavilion ready to bring their vibrant, retrotinged pop to North Wales audiences once again.

Opening the night for Billy Ocean, with special guest Marti Pellow, is rising DJ star Katie Owen. Hailing from Merthyr Tydfil and Pontyclun, Katie has quickly made her mark as one of the nation’s most exciting musical talents. From DJing at the 2022 World Cup to leading SportBible’s Women’s Euros coverage, Katie brings both local pride and big-stage experience to every performance.

On the festival circuit, Katie has performed nationwide, supporting artists including Kasabian, Sam Fender, Rick Astley and Blossoms. Now she brings her infectious energy to Llangollen to open for soul legend Billy Ocean, priming the crowd for an unforgettable summer night.

Rick Astley and Billy Ocean join the likes of Super Furry Animals, Bowling For Soup, Deacon Blue and Tom Grennan among the headliners for TK Maxx presents Live At Llangollen Pavilion.

For more information about TK Maxx Presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion go to llangollen.net