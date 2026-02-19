Independent members will scrutinise Shropshire fire service

Robin Bennett, Yasser Khan, and Justine Vaughan’s positions were approve by the Fire Authority at a meeting at Telford Central Fire Station on Tuesday (February 17).

Telford Central Fire Station. Picture: LDRS

Mr Bennett has experience in public service governance and scrutiny, including six years as an independent member of West Mercia Police Authority. Meanwhile, Mr Khan has worked in community development and programme delivery, and has recently been appointed as an ethics panel member for the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner.

Ms Vaughan’s experience is in organisational leadership and HR management, both in the UK and internationally. Her current role is working directly with health and West Midlands Ambulance Service partners.

However, Councillor Susan Coleman (Con, Severn Valley) felt that having three members was “excessive.”

“We are elected councillors and we are selected to stand on this committee,” she said.

“Whilst I appreciate that external guidance is helpful, I don’t feel I need to be scrutinised how I scrutinise. If all five of us there and three of them are there, okay. But if some of us can’t be there for some reason, I don’t think it will be balanced.”

Councillor David Minnery (Lib Dems, Market Drayton South), who was chairing the meeting, said the principle “has been thrashed out” for a long period of time.

“It is essential that we have this scrutiny process,” said Cllr Minnery.

“The people who are going to come from outside don’t have a vote. They’re not scrutinising you, any more than they’re scrutinising me.

“They’re scrutinising the organisation, and the work we do. We did consult on whether we should have the three, and my view is we should because each person has a very distinct area of expertise, which we like.”

Councillor Duncan Kerr (Green, Oswestry South) added: “I’m delighted we’ve got three volunteers who are so incredibly involved in their different sectors and are willing to give up their time.

“I passionately believe the best model is to have some people who are not elected and are not able to vote, but are able to give you their perspective and are a link to their communities.

“The more insight the Fire Authority can get from that, the better the decision making.”