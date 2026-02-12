Major Brecon town centre improvements to begin soon

Following extensive engagement with the local community, plans for the redevelopment of Brecon Town Centre have now been finalised, with work anticipated to begin at the end of February / beginning of March.

The improvements will create a more vibrant town centre, with a strong focus on enhancing the pedestrian experience, strengthening connections across the High Street, supporting biodiversity, and celebrating the town’s unique character.

The scheme covers the full length of High Street Superior, High Street Inferior and the Bulwark.

The first phase of the scheme will run from the eastern end of St Mary’s Church right through to the Bulwark.

Thanks to the strong and constructive level of community engagement, the designs have been shaped and refined to reflect what residents, businesses and visitors told us matters most to them.

Community suggestions have directly influenced decisions such as the type of non‑slip surface materials to be used, the inclusion of play elements, and design features that support people who use wheelchairs, mobility scooters or who are less mobile.

Following conversations with businesses Powys County Council has made modifications to the design to accommodate their requirements.

Plans to potentially change the one-way direction of St Mary’s Street are progressing, with the legal Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) process due to commence shortly.

The council will also be trialling an automatic bollard system at the top of the Struet to replace the manual bollards currently in use. This will provide more flexible access for businesses during closure periods, and further discussions with businesses will take place.

In addition, the council has had discussions with the Showman’s Guild, who operate Brecon Fair, regarding the proposed layout.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “It is very exciting, after all the discussions and planning, that work on this ambitious project is about to begin. The final plans, which can be viewed at Y Gaer, aim to revitalise Brecon Town Centre, making it a more accessible, welcoming and attractive place, thereby supporting the local economy.

“We appreciate that construction will cause some disruption, and officers will be liaising closely with businesses and residents to keep them informed of the phasing of work and the support available.

“To support residents and businesses while the works are taking place, we’re also introducing some free 1-hour car parking spaces in George Street Car Park. The number of temporary free spaces will be equal to the number of spaces lost during the construction works. This will give everyone time to adjust to the new arrangements and help minimise disruption during construction.”

“We thank the communities of Brecon for their involvement, patience and understanding. We are confident that the short-term inconvenience will be far outweighed by the long-term gains to the town.”

This project, including the construction, is funded by Welsh Government.

For updates on the plans, the construction work and key dates, please visit: www.powys.gov.uk/brecontown