Jim Jones All Stars are back with new album - and they're ready for a 'Cat Fight' in Birmingham

Following the immediate release of the album, JJAS will be hitting the road in support of their latest work. They are set to play Birmingham’s Hare & Hounds on April 7.

Featuring 12 brand new tracks, ‘Cat Fight’ - the first studio album since ‘Ain’t No Peril’ (2023) perfectly captures the claws-out sonic clash and feral scrap of the band’s incendiary live shows.

Arriving hot on the tail of last year’s nuclear live outing ‘Get Down, Get With It’, Jim Jones All Stars deliver the goods with a new collection that encapsulates their exhilarating collision of Little Richard’s primal rock & roll and the straight-up fury of MC5 and The Stooges to a tee.

A spokesperson said: “It’s often said that if you can remember the sixties, then you weren’t really there. Well, ‘Cat Fight’ arrives like a bombshell case of evidence to fill in those hazy gaps for you.

"‘Make It Rain’ detonates the set with an elemental paean of Stones-y leather-glad grooves.

"‘Born 2 Ride’ skewers the Bond-theme brass and class of those John Barry themes and mows them down with a Steppenwolf biker boot.

Jim Jones All Stars will be hitting the road. ​Photo: Jeff Pitcher

"Then there’s the scorched-earth sleaze of ‘I’m On Fire’, a track that staggers and sways like Iggy Pop and Serge Gainsbourg on a nightclubbing bender, propped-up by the amphetamine garage rushes of ‘Goin’ Higher’ and the intoxicating chasers of ‘Drink Me’. And if the panther-like strut of title-track ‘Cat Fight’ - think Tom Jones getting hammered with Booker T and The MG’s - doesn’t have you feline fine after all that, then there’s no hope of your recovery.”

Across the album, expect to hear a cast of special guests including Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes) on vocals, Chuck Prophet on guitar and Gloria Jones, all of whom add their seminal qualities to a record that resurfaces, reconstitutes, and rewires forgotten sonics with immense satisfaction.

“A breathless time warp of vintage textures, all delivered with Jim Jones’ guttural charm, ‘Cat Fight’ invites you to grab a ring-side seat and bask in the raw, lawless, unadulterated thrills of a bygone era - all dredged-up and slammed down for your personal delectation,” the spokesperson added.

“Recorded At Bakerland Studios, Leeds, and West Eleven Studios, London, by Kevin Harris, the album was produced under the masterful gaze of Chris Robinson, with bespoke artwork designed by his wife Camille too.

“Mixed with a testifying fervour and delivered at ear-popping volume levels, the final mix was contributed by Jim Jones himself and mastered by Nick Page at Forking Paths Mastering, Los Angeles.

“Jim Jones All Stars are arguably one of the most exciting acts on the circuit today, All Stars are a bubbling swamp curse of unholy rhythm.” Tickets for the Birmingham show are available at https://jimjonesallstars.com/