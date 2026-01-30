Petrol prices lower than the UK average in Shropshire - here's where

According to petrolmap.co.uk, petrol at Morrisons Shrewsbury in Whitchurch Road is among the cheapest in the Shropshire area at 127.7 per litre, with diesel available for 133.7 per litre.

File photo dated 01/09/21 of an E10 petrol pump at a petrol station. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

According to the RAC, the average cost of petrol across the UK is 131.91p.

Forecourts at Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury's outlets in the Shrewsbury area, however, all have petrol listed for 127.9, 128.7 and 128.9p per litre respectively and diesel priced between 133.7, and133.9.

The last time UK fuel was cheaper was in July 2021, when it averaged 131.81p per litre, the car breakdown service company said.

According to the RAC the average price of petrol has fallen by more than 5p since the start of December, saving drivers nearly £3 each time they fill up a typical 55-litre family car.

Diesel prices have fallen by 3p per litre since the start of January to 140.97p.

The RAC attributed it to a fall in the price of oil, which dipped below the 60 US dollars per barrel mark on January 7 for the first time since February 2021.

Simon Williams, head of policy at the RAC, said: “Seeing the price of petrol dip under 132p is a genuine boost for drivers, rewinding prices to those we last saw four and a half years ago.

“With even cheaper prices available depending on where drivers fill up, this is a positive start to the year for household budgets.

“Had retailers passed on more of the savings they’ve benefited from when buying new fuel supply on the wholesale market, the January price reductions would probably have been bigger.”

A report by the the UK’s competition watchdog the Competition and Markets Authority published in December found profit margins made by fuel retailers had risen over the previous year.

It said this could not be explained by operating cost pressures, as claimed by supermarkets and other fuel businesses, and signalled that competition in the sector was “weak”.