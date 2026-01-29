'Keep them coming' - Black Country youngster Amelia's wish for 8,000 cards looks set to be granted ten fold as gifts and messages come flooding in

The seven-year-old from Rowley Regis has a Neuroblastoma form of cancer and has been in and out of hospital since the age of two-and-a- half - she is currently in palliative care.

But to make her feel better, a campaign called Amelia's Wish which aimed to send her 8,000 cards for her eighth birthday on March 3 was set up and is being supported by Matt Lemm from Lockside Steakhouse in Wollaston, Stourbridge and content creator and charity co-ordinator Michael Withnall - known as ManLikeMike,

Part of the restaurant has been given over to thousands of cards which have been sent by businesses, schools, well wishers and people from all over the country who have been touched by Amelia's plight. Online card supplier Moonpig has got involved and cuddly toys and balloons have also been provided for the little girl.

Lockside Steakhouse in Stourbridge. In the cap is owner Matthew Lemm, and with him in white is Michael Withnall (MenLikeMike). They are pictured with just a selection of cards that are to fulfil the wish of a poorly little girl Amelia. She wanted the most birthday cards that anybody has ever been given for her birthday and the campaign has already passed the stated 8,000 target,

Matt and Michael are taking charge of the delivery to Amelia's family in a week's time and say they have been overwhelmed by the response to the campaign, as have other organisations all over the Black Country.

Amelia Kolpa has been fighting Neuroblastoma since she was two years old

Matt said: "Just today I got a call from a company called Tiger Feet in Bradford who have sent 11,000 cards to us which already beats the 8,000 target, although they are not signed they will be in time for delivery next week and anyone who wants to come in and sign one can.

"That is to add to 1,000 on the table already and many more around the Black Country at places like schools, coffee shops, The Big Chippy as well as individuals and families who are collecting cards and will add them to the total.

"It is going to be a big job to get them all to Amelia and her family but it is one which will be so pleasurable to know we and in particular the people who have contributed are helping to put a smile on her face so please keep them coming."

Michael, who recently slept out in Wolverhampton and raised £5,000 for the Soldiers', Sailors', and Airmen's Families Association (SSAFA) Charity said he was well known for his food reviews and other content on social media but it was about giving something back.

He said: "My phone has been going non stop with people wanting to help and support Amelia it is going to be amazing and we really think that the total of cards alone could top 100,000 when they are counted up."

Amelia's aunt Charmaine Grace said they were looking forward to presenting the cards and gifts to the youngster and thanked the public.

She said: " She's been going through this treatment since she was two-and-a-half and most birthdays for her are spent in the hospital, so she wanted to do something big for her birthday and, to us, it's just a card, but to her, it means the world to her."

Cards and donations can be dropped off at Lockside Steakhouse in Enville Street, Wollaston.

For a full list of drop off points, with venues across the Black Country, some in Shropshire and even as far as Warwickshire visit https://www.facebook.com/michaelwithnall1987