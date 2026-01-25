Emergency services called to midnight Ellesmere crash

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they received a report just after midnight of a crash in Shade Oak in the Bagley area of Ellesmere.

The fire service said they were joined at the scene by the ambulance service and police.

"One vehicle was isolated and moved to side of roadway," said the fire service.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.