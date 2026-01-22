Extraordinary efforts of Shropshire volunteers recognised at High Sheriff's awards

More than 120 people attended the event at Telford Central Fire Station where 38 people and groups were commended for their contributions to the county.

The High Sheriff of Shropshire, Jane Trowbridge, hosted the ceremony at the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service venue, provided by Chief Fire Officer Simon Hardiman.

The ceremony was supported by the Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner, who with the High Sheriff presented certificates and medals to 38 deserving individuals and charitable organizations.

From left, the High Sheriff of Shropshire Jane Trowbridge, the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner, and the chief fire officer at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, Simon Hardiman. Picture: Katherine Anastasia

The awards recognized the extraordinary efforts of volunteers from all corners of Shropshire, Telford, and Wrekin, from Oswestry to Ludlow, and Sheriffhales to Clun.

Around 120 people attended the event. Picture: Katherine Anastasia

Nominations for the awards were open to the public, allowing community members to nominate those who they consider have made significant impacts through the Shrieval website.

Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner attended the ceremony. Picture: Katherine Anastasia

The High Sheriff praised the awardees for their dedication, noting: "We have some truly amazing people in this county who dedicate their lives to doing incredible things for others, from model making for veterans to aiding the homeless, promoting cultural diversity and supporting those with disabilities or mental health challenges."

Wayne Flynn received an award at the ceremony. Picture: Katherine Anastasia

This year's awards highlighted various transformative initiatives, such as a waste reuse project in Telford & Wrekin, which repurposed 70 tonnes of household waste into community-benefiting goods, raising thousands for charity and engaging countless residents.

Tim Manton was recognised at the ceremony. Picture: Katherine Anastasia

The particular focus for the High Sheriff this year was Shropshire's youth, reflected in awards for education and social work.

Steve Chapman who set up the Blackberry Fair in Whitchurch was recognised at the ceremony. Picture: Katherine Anastasia

Outstanding governors, headteachers, and social workers were among those recognized for their commitment to helping young people and families tackle challenges like mental health issues, addiction and exploitation.

Kim Gilmour was recognised. Picture: Katherine Anastasia

The awards also celebrated the efforts of public office holders and council employees who, through their exceptional dedication, have made significant contributions to their communities, exceeding expectations and setting a benchmark for public service.

Justine Keeling-Paglia from Sheriffhales Primary School was the recipient of one of the awards. Picture: Katherine Anastasia

Emily Bell, one of the award recipients, said: “With all the awful things happening in the world, it was lovely to be in a room with so many people putting good out there.

Ian Somervaille, a trustee of Shrewsbury Ark, collected an award. Picture: Katherine Anastasia

"Jane, has been a fabulous High Sheriff, goodness knows where she gets her energy from but I'm very glad it has been and will continue to be focussed on making Shropshire a better place."

Hands Together Ludlow representatives Graham Cheshire and Teresa Bailey accepted an award. Picture: Katherine Anastasia

A full list of those given an award in 2026 will shortly be available on the High Sheriff of Shropshire’s website.

Grace Tong from the Chinese Arts and Culture Centre was recognised at the ceremony. Picture: Katherine Anastasia

A number of volunteers have been recognised at the ceremony. Picture: Katherine Anastasia

Allan Caswell, Anthony Florian and Rhea Alton from Bayston Hill Memorial Hall were recognised at the ceremony. Picture: Katherine Anastasia

A Better Tomorrow represented by Martin Cantrell was recognised for efforts to support people in addiction recovery. Picture: Katherine Anastasia

The High Sheriff of Shropshire, Jane Trowbridge.

The full list of those recognised is as follows

A Better Tomorrow - A Better Tomorrow is a Telford-based grassroots organisation supporting people affected by addiction, homelessness, mental ill health and domestic abuse.

Albrighton Craft Group - Founded in 2018 and run entirely by volunteers, Albrighton Craft Group uses creativity to tackle loneliness, support charities and respond to community needs.

Bayston Hill Memorial Hall Committee - Established in 1924, Bayston Hill Memorial Hall is the heart of its community, thanks to the dedication of its volunteer committee.

Chris Aked – Crucial Crew Bridgnorth - Chris Aked coordinates Crucial Crew in Bridgnorth, delivering an essential safety and resilience programme for pupils preparing to move to secondary school.

Dan Reid – Men Walking & Talking - Founded in 2021 by Dan Reid, Men Walking & Talking supports men’s mental health through weekly community walks that encourage open conversation and connection.

Dave Hassall - Dave Hassall has dedicated nearly 30 years to disabled cricket, serving as an England captain, Shropshire team manager, coach and now umpire.

Eileen Solomon – Head Teacher, Wombridge Primary School - Eileen Solomon is an inspirational head teacher whose leadership, compassion and determination place pupils at the heart of everything she does.

Eirwen Kinna– The Wenlock Herald - For more than 15 years, Eirwen has managed the Wenlock Herald, an inclusive, free magazine serving Much Wenlock.

Emily Bell – The Shrewsbury Ark - As Chair of Trustees at The Shrewsbury Ark, Emily Bell has shown exceptional dedication during a period of intense financial and operational challenge.

Farrah Siddiqui - Farah Siddiqui is a highly respected professional whose trauma-informed, compassionate approach has transformed outcomes for young people affected by substance misuse and offending.

Gary Morris – Models for Heroes - Gary Morris, an RAF veteran, is a key volunteer with Models for Heroes, supporting veterans and ex-emergency service personnel through therapeutic model-building groups.

George Davies – NRM Coordinator, Shropshire Council - George Davies has shown exceptional leadership in safeguarding children across Shropshire, strengthening protection systems and raising awareness of exploitation.

Gill Jones - The New Saints Football Club Foundation

Grace Tong – Chinese Arts and Cultural Centre - As Director of the Chinese Arts and Cultural Centre, Grace Tong has played a vital role in promoting cultural understanding and inclusion across Telford.

Hands Together Ludlow - Hands Together Ludlow is an outstanding charity providing food, financial assistance and social support to vulnerable residents.

Hazel Darlington - Hazel has served the Much Wenlock community for over 50 years through her commitment to first aid, including 34 years as a post lady known for her care and concern for residents.

Ian Somervaille - Ian is a long-serving trustee whose sustained commitment and behind-the-scenes work have made a lasting contribution to his organisation and community.

Jane Rasquinha - Jane has donated her time to worked closely with Shropshire Community Foundation to embed new time and money saving systems within the charity and help promote the Foundation.

Justine Keeling Paglia - Since becoming head teacher at Sheriffhales Primary School in 2023, Justine Keeling Paglia has driven rapid and transformational improvement at her school.

Kim Gilmour - For over 20 years, Kim Gilmour has led the Posh Frocks Charity Dinner, raising more than£36,000 for local and national causes.

Maelor Owen - A former police officer, Maelor Owen has given decades of dedicated service to Crucial Crew and the Shropshire Horticultural Society.

Mitchell Allsopp – Head Teacher, The Grove School - Since joining The Grove School in 2024, Mitchell Allsopp has driven strong academic performance, fostered student voice and championed pupil wellbeing.

Naomi Pritchard - Head of Charities and Volunteering at Shrewsbury School - Naomi Pritchard has led exceptional fundraising efforts, raising around £150,000 annually for more than 30 charities.

Rebecca Blunt – Recharge Telford - Founder of Recharge Telford, Rebecca Blunt has shown unwavering dedication to supporting young people affected by addiction.

Russell Brooks – Newport Community First Responders - Newport Community First Responders are highly trained volunteers who provide rapid, life-saving support in emergencies on behalf of the ambulance service.

Ruth Martin – Martin & Jones Marketing - Ruth provided indispensable guidance and professional expertise throughout the High Sheriff’s year.

Sadie Roberts - Sadie’s innovative reuse initiative diverted 70 tonnes of waste from landfills, raising thousands for charity and engaging the Telford community in sustainable, social-value living.

Sam Millward-Thomas - An exceptional social worker, Sam provides compassionate advocacy for vulnerable, unaccompanied young people.

Simon Arthur - For 30 years, Simon has led PCAS, providing advocacy for 11,800 adults with disabilities.

Steve Chapman - Founder of Blackberry Fair, Steve has spent 20 years celebrating art and sustainability.

Tanda Wilson Clarke - Tanda is a behind-the-scenes champion whose quiet dedication supports countless charities.

Tim Crompton – Shropshire Council - Tim’s data insights were pivotal to an 'Outstanding' OFSTED rating.

Tim Manton – Mayor of Market Drayton - Tim’s extraordinary energy and warmth as Mayor have built deep community trust.

Tracie Robinson - Tracie supports families in crisis by providing essential household items with dignity.

Wayne Flynn – IN Tune Radio - Wayne founded Shropshire’s community radio station, providing a platform for charities and youth.

Wayne Jenson – Meeting Point Trust - Under Wayne’s leadership, Meeting Point House has expanded its community support, offering sustainable services and 'pay-it-forward' meals to benefit residents across Telford and Wrekin.

Working Together Ludlow - Since 2002, this charity has helped people with learning disabilities build independence.

Amy Hill - Koru Films